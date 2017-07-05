FEATHERED headdresses, massive drums and a giant purple robot – this is Cowley Road Carnival alright, but maybe not quite as we've seen it before.

After we all enjoyed some beautiful professional photography over the weekend, this is Oxford's biggest party seen through the eyes of amateurs.

Some of you, of course – like Anthony Morris – may as well be professionals.

Others, like Lesley Adams, went out of your way to capture a side of the carnival we don't always think about, like the chefs working the barbecue all day long.

Neil O'Donnell got a parader's-eye-view of the parade with his close-up shots that explode off the page; Michael Hooper's pictures also make you feel as if you were there on Cowley Road.

Ben Adams, meanwhile, caught a very traditional shot of the street brimming with life, but took a novel approach to get it.

Submitting the pic on Facebook, he explained that he waited until the procession had passed, then held his camera up in the air on top of his tripod to get a still, clear shot.

They'll all be doing it next week, Ben.

Jenny Priscott's portraits are also worthy of mention, but sadly for John Constantine Percival there is no booby prize for his bizarre 'Cowley Road Caramel' pic.

We'll give him the benefit of the doubt and assume he was unable to attend the actual carnival...

As always, we will announce our overall winner in tomorrow's paper.

In the meantime, onto next week's theme, and for once we have drawn inspiration from you.

Becca Collacott, although she couldn't make it to this year's carnival, did send in some lovely pictures to the Camera Club Facebook page of her daughter Freya off to her Year 11 school prom, so we thought the next theme would be 'a night on the tiles'.

If you've got any more pictures of young heartbreakers in their first ball gown or tux and off to the prom then send them in, but there's no age limit on this theme – we want your shameless selfies from your last night out at The Plush Lounge and the perfect portraits from your latest sophisticated soiree.

Happy snapping!