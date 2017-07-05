IT'S big, it's spiky and it comes around once a year.

The British Cactus and Succulent Society Oxford Branch annual show is back.

On Saturday, August 12, thick-skinned gardeners will once again transform the Old Mill Hall at Grove, near Wantage, into a desert scene with a forest of spiky succulents.

Widely agreed to be the biggest and best provincial show of its kind in the UK, the Oxford branch event is held in association with the Haworthia Society (also dedicated to succulents).

The event gives local growers a chance to show off their finest specimens as well as swapping top tips.

However there is also a competitive edge, with members invited to submit entire in a variety of categories.

The day runs from 10.30am to 3.30pm, all members of public are welcome to attend, and plant prizes will be awarded at about 3.30pm.

Plants will also be on sale from specialist commercial growers as well as from branch members and light refreshments will be available.

There is a large free car park outside the hall on School Lane.

The British Cactus and Succulent Society has about 3,000 members in some 80 branches across the UK.

Find out more about the local branch online at oxford.bcss.org.uk/