PUPILS erupted with delight in a jam-packed performance to officially open a volcano exhibition at Five Acres Primary School in Ambrosden, near Bicester.

Schoolchildren have been beavering away learning everything there is to know about volcanoes and invited University of Oxford professor of life sciences David Pyle to see the results.

The village primary school staged a volcano exhibition on June 22 for the professor, friends and family to show off some explosive and impressive experiments.

It started with a dance performance from pupils before they went off in groups to talk parents through their knowledge and displays of erupting volcanoes.

Five Acres Primary School assistant headteacher Sue Khawaja said: "We wanted to do something with a real audience and found out about an exhibition at the Bodleian Library which was set up by Professor David Pyle.

"So he came and gave a talk to the children before we set up the exhibition like a real museum."

The school hosted a number of rooms to reflect a museum exhibition including the archaeologist room, volcanologist room, scientist room and seismologist room.

Within these rooms parents were treated to talks and displays, plus model volcano eruptions created by pupils.

Ms Khawaja added: "The day went amazingly well.

"We set up a visitors book and there were a lot of brilliant comments written in about the children's knowledge and demonstrations.

"Professor David Pyle also enjoyed coming back to what the children had learnt."