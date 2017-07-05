THIEVES used a stolen van to smash through the front of a Co-op store before they tried to pull a cash machine out of the shop.

Police said on Friday at about 4am, the unknown suspects rammed a Ford Transit through the front doors of the shop in Market Square, Bampton.

Officers said the thieves were unsuccessful in their attempt to steal the cash machine, but caused a 'considerable amount of damage' to the store.

Investigating officer, Police Constable Adam Clark, who is based at Witney Police Station, said urged witnesses to come forward with information.

He added: "If anyone has witnessed the incident or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area in the day or so before the offence please contact the Thames Valley enquiry centre on 101."



