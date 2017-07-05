THIEVES used a stolen van to smash through the front of a Co-op store before they tried to pull a cash machine out of the shop.
Police said on Friday at about 4am, the unknown suspects rammed a Ford Transit through the front doors of the shop in Market Square, Bampton.
Officers said the thieves were unsuccessful in their attempt to steal the cash machine, but caused a 'considerable amount of damage' to the store.
Investigating officer, Police Constable Adam Clark, who is based at Witney Police Station, said urged witnesses to come forward with information.
He added: "If anyone has witnessed the incident or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area in the day or so before the offence please contact the Thames Valley enquiry centre on 101."
Comments