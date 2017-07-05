A FILMMAKER from Oxford will be the first director to benefit from a new incentive programme in Thailand.

Vicky Jewson, who was born in Oxford, began shooting her action film, Close, in the East Asian country last month.

The movie – which centres on elite female bodyguards who offer ‘close’ protection to the rich and famous – will benefit from a new scheme introduced by the Thailand Film Office.

Launched in January, the new incentives offer a 15 to 20 per cent rebate for qualifying productions with a local spend of more than $1.4m

Several locations were considered for the film, but Ms Jewson was persuaded to shoot in Thailand.

Speaking to a film magazine, the director said: “I was aware of a number of productions that have shot in Thailand, but I truly wasn’t aware of the depth of film experience and the sophistication of the infrastructure.”

Close will be produced produced by London and Oxford-based Jewson Film/Whitaker Media.

The company was founded by Ms Jewson and Rupert Whitaker to produce films with female protagonists.