A MUCH-NEEDED clear-up of one of Oxford’s best-loved sites took place courtesy of the 33rd Oxford (Kidlington) Cub Scouts.

Youngsters from the Mowgli Cubs converged on Oxford Stadium in Sandy Lane on Sunday to spruce up the former greyhound and speedway racing track.

The stadium, which is owned by subsidiary company Cowley Property Investments, has stood abandoned since 2012 despite being a conservation area and asset of community value.

Following the hard day’s work the scouts enjoyed go-karting.

Andy Cooper, who still runs Karting Oxford on the site in Blackbird Leys, said: “They pulled up the weeds, tidied up the undergrowth and part of the track, and they’ve done an absolutely first-class job.

“There’s lots of other bits of the site where it wouldn’t be prudent to let them into because of the deterioration.”

Oxford City Council is currently trying to seize back ownership of the site through a legal order.