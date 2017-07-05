ONE of Oxford’s biggest events could be consigned to the history books after a ‘disappointing fundraising haul’ , organisers have warned.

About 50,000 people lined the streets of East Oxford on Sunday for the Cowley Road Carnival and while organisers hailed the day a success they also revealed the total raised had been far less than hoped.

Speaking after the festivities executive director Johannah Aynsley said: “The only downside to the whole day was the very low levels of donated income.

“In theory if we ask everyone for a £1 donation to come then we should get to collect £50,000 on the day. We understand that not all people may be able to pay so we estimated that we may get £20,000.

“We desperately need this to help support production and clean-up costs of up to £150,000.”

Over the course of the day, which began at 11am and featured a packed schedule of music, performance, art and food, organisers said they raised just £8,300, well below their target.

They had pleaded with festival goers to ‘give a pound to keep carnival around’ in the run-up to the big day and stationed volunteer fundraisers around East Oxford.

Ms Aynsley added: “I know that it feels that carnival just magically appears and disappears but every year it is the result of 12 months of hard work and relentless fundraising.

“It really is the least the community could do to show how much they enjoy and love their carnival and how much they value this precious celebration of who they are and where they live.

“Otherwise carnival may be a thing of the past.”

Oxford city councillor for St Mary’s, Craig Simmons of the Green Party, said that although he supported the call for the public to get behind the carnival the local authority should do more.

He said: “Clearly its disappointing because it was a very good carnival.

“It’s not a reflection of the carnival this year I think, it is more the fact that people are finding times to be difficult. It was not meanness.

“I think the council should be stepping up their efforts to support it.

“The current contribution is very small considering the profile the council benefits from and the boost to the local economy.”

In response Bob Price, leader of Oxford City Council, said: “Oxford City Council is incredibly supportive of the Cowley Road Carnival. As well as generating almost £900,000 for the local economy.

"The carnival is unquestionably one of the highlights of living in Oxford – we love it and we do all we can to support it.

“Every year we provide the organisers with a grant of £30,000 towards the roughly £135,000 cost of running the carnival.

"But on top of this, we provide a significant amount of support, advice and free services to help make the carnival a success.

“This year our support included waiving the hire costs of our land, including Union Street car park, South Park and Manzil Way Gardens; supporting the organisation of the event; providing discounted street cleaning and litter collection; helping to promote the carnival; and programming and managing the Dancin’ Oxford stage.

"The total contribution from the City Council is therefore significantly higher than £30,000.

“We’re committed to providing £30,000 to the carnival for the foreseeable future, to give certainty to the organisers and to ensure that future carnivals are as fantastic as this year’s event was.

“Every year Oxford City Council helps to put on 300 events across the city, including directly organising May Morning and the Christmas Light Festival.

"We are committed to improving the cultural offer in Oxford to help bring together and celebrate our fantastic and unique communities.”

You can still donate to the fund by texting your donation to CNVLJULY17.