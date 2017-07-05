A LAPTOP, iPad and camera were stolen from a home in Oxford.

Police appealed for information yesterday following the break-in at the home in Marston Road, Marston, between midday and 6pm on June 3.

Officers said they do not know how the property was broken into at this stage, or how many people were involved, but said a search had taken place and the three electrical items were stolen.

Anybody with information about the incident should call police on 101 and quote reference number 43170195099.