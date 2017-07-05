ROADWORKS will close part of the A34 for three nights from today to allow for resurfacing works.

The southbound carriageway will be closed off between Hinksey Hill Interchange at Oxford and Milton Interchange near Didcot.

Highways England will be carrying out the resurfacing works from 10pm until 6am.

The works are scheduled to take place tonight, tomorrow night and Monday night, finishing at 6am on Tuesday.

There will be a diversion in place for drivers, which will be clearly signposted.

Resurfacing works also continue northbound between the Marcham Interchange and Hinksey Hill until tomorrow.