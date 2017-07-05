A FATHER with a 'nasty streak' who clenched a knuckle duster as he hurled threats has walked from court with a suspended sentence.

Michael Patrick launched the menacing tirade when he turned up at his estranged wife's home after the pair had exchanged a string of 'abusive' texts.

His ex-partner fought back tears as she took the stand at Oxford Crown Court, pleading with Judge Ian Pringle QC to spare Patrick jail.

Reading her statement, she revealed Patrick's outburst left her shocked and frightened but claimed his behaviour was 'out of character'.

Handing Patrick an eight-month sentence suspended for one year, Judge Pringle said: "Your behaviour that evening was quite despicable."

Patrick turned up at his ex-wife's Carterton home, where she lived with their young daughter, at about 7.15pm on April 10.

The defendant, of Trefoil Way, Carterton, then banged the front door loudly, bellowing 'I will kill you', the court heard on Thursday.

His former partner-of-eight-years scurried upstairs to her daughter's bedroom in a panic, spotting 'angry' Patrick kicking his van.

He strolled up to a woman in the street, stopping about 10 to 15m away before swearing and ordering her to go back inside her home.

Patrick roared 'if you don't I will come over and use this' as he clenched his fist and waved the knuckle duster.

He fled in his car but was soon stopped by police officers, who discovered he had 57mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeding the legal limit of 35mcg.

The father, who was also fined £600 and must pay a victim surcharge, revealed to interviewing officers he suspected his ex-wife had slept with his friend.

Patrick admitted possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, criminal damage, driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

He was also given a one year driving ban and must pay £82 compensation for damage to the door.