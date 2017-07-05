A PASSIONATE councillor and well-known hairdresser has died at the age of 68 following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Dennis Pratley, who spent much of his life in East Oxford, was an outspoken political figure who strived for openness and transparency within the city.

He appeared frequently in the Oxford Mail over the years, whether it was at the centre of a political story or as a letter writer.

Dennis Pratley was born in 1948 and was one of seven children.

In his younger days, Mr Pratley was an Oxon, Bucks and Berks boxing champion.

He spent many years living in East Oxford, where he was well known for running his eponymous hairdressing business in Hertford Street, where he lived.

Mr Pratley was an enthusiastic and rousing figure in the world of local politics in Oxfordshire.

He was vice-president of the East Oxford Liberal Club and served as an Independent Liberal city councillor between 1973 and 1976.

A great supporter of political transparency, during his time on the council Mr Pratley initiated moves to have the council’s meeting broadcast and campaigned to reduce the confidential agendas of committees.

He found himself in trouble on at least one occasion for leaking confidential information.

Politically, Mr Pratley placed enormous value on honest and integrity.

The former councillor is quoted in the Oxford Mail in 1976 saying: “In local government, you have to be honest and speak your mind. This is what I have done and will continue to do.”

Never too far from drama, Mr Pratley and two others were taken to court by a fellow Liberal councillor over allegations of defamation, and he

was ordered to pay damages.

Following the case, Mr Pratley would abandon the Liberal Party and instead fought to become a county councillor for the Conservative Party.

Consistently engaged with the community around him, Mr Pratley also served as a member of the parochial parish council for St Alban’s Church and a member of Shotover Preservation Society.

In later life Mr Pratley would live in Kennington and finally Cornwall.

He died in St Luke’s Hospice in Turnchapel, Devon, on June 14 following a three year battle with cancer.

A funeral service was held at Glynn Valley, in Bodmin, Cornwall, on Thursday, June 29.