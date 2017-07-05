LOCALS are still waiting for answers almost two months after the closure of a celebrated addiction recovery hub in Blackbird Leys.

Since mid-2015 the MYOX4 centre in Knights Road has supported dozens of people on their path to recovery, with staff well-known for their work across the community.

It suddenly closed its doors shortly after staff announced it would be paring back the services on offer and focusing on prevention work.

Since then it has emerged that national charity Lifeline Project, which funded it, has gone into administration with most sites handed over to a new provider.

A statement on the Lifeline website said: "Lifeline is no longer in operation. The majority of our services have now transferred to Change, Grow, Live (CGL).

"David Thornhill, Russell Cash and Geoff Carton-Kelly of FRP Advisory LLP were appointed as Joint Administrators of the Lifeline Project on June 2."

In late 2015, six months after it first opened its doors, MYOX4 held its first tearful 'graduation' for former addicts who had got clean through its 14-week abstinence programme.

Staff routinely worked with local neighbourhood policing teams, charities and shops to raise awareness of issues such as legal highs.

The centre also hosted Alcoholics, Narcotics and Cocaine Anonymous meetings and offered work and volunteering opportunities to former addicts in Oxford.

Gordon Roper, chairman of Blackbird Leys Parish Council, said: "Head office closed them down and moved them off. It closed down practically overnight.

"They took the space over and I was a bit apprehensive to begin with, but then it was doing a good job. It seems strange that it closed as quick as that."

Ewa Gluza, founder of Oxford Polish Association, co-organised several community and sporting events with the MYOX4 centre manager, DeeDee Wallace.

She said: "This is heartbreaking for many people in Blackbird Leys, but Lifeline made a decision which is heartbreaking for them too.

"Employees and volunteers were brilliant and very professional, and they made many life changes to our community in Blackbird Leys."

MYOX4 attracted consternation when it first opened due to its presence right alongside the main shopping parade, next to several establishments that sold alcohol.

But staff eventually won over local residents, pushing the Lifeline ethos that people should not have to 'hide away' while they recover.

In December 2015 Ms Wallace told the Oxford Mail: "“Six months ago, some people said a programme like ours would not be well-received.

"But the exact opposite has been my experience. We have been so warmly welcomed. It’s a lot easier for people to access a service the community is holding in high esteem."

Following the closure Ms Wallace and other former staff members could not be contacted for comment.

