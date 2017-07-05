RISING rock stars will battle it out at an Oxford pub tonight for a chance to win a nationwide talent contest.

Three bands, all made up of talented teenagers from City of Oxford College, will fight with their guitars at O'Neill's on George Street.

At the end of the night one of the three – In Between Reality, Solfunk and Nightlife – will be told they are going through to the national semifinals in Cardiff.

The competition, being run by music lovers in the pub chain's head office, has been dubbed O'Neill's Sound of the Summer.

The winning band not only get £6,000 prize money, they also win a slot at a 'leading UK festival' and studio time to record that all-important first big hit.

Oxford already held its first heat in June at which five-piece Nightlife wowed the crowd and won a place at the second round tonight.

O'Neills assistant manager Danny Doherty said: "Nightlife were an amazingly talented young group.

"They are a five-piece group who are all friends and have been performing together for a year now.

"The whole night was also a great success."

The band said they were thrilled to get to the second stage of the competition and thanked their music teacher and sound engineer Nick Hodgson for all his time and devotion to his students at the college.

Narrowly missing out on the second round was guitar and vocals duo Triller & Nash, who Mr Doherty said kept the crowd entertained with their music and fun loving sense of humour.

The only rule of the competition is that bands must be unsigned to compete.

Mr Doherty added: "O’Neill’s has a long tradition of giving bands their first break on the live circuit.

"We’re really hoping that we can help find the UK’s best new music act."

At the end of the summer, just five bands will take to the stage for the national final on August 24 at O’Neill’s, Wardour Street, London.

The music tonight starts at 8.30pm and the pub is also offering special drinks deals as an added enticement.

Find out more about the competition online at oneills.co.uk/soundofsummer