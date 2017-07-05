YOUNG readers went 'down the rabbit hole' at the annual Blackwell's Children's Book Festival.

For a second year running, Oxford's most famous bookshop held its two-day celebration of reading at Millets Farm Centre near Abingdon.

Some 800 people attended this year's festival with a theme of 'tales from the farm'.

Authors read from their own works, children and parents joined interactive fun and games and there was even an appearance from a giant White Rabbit who managed to slip away from the Alice's Day celebration in the city on Saturday.

This year's special guests included Oxford University ecologist and children's writer Tom Moorhouse and beloved illustrator Suzanne Barton.

The second annual festival this weekend was such a success that all involved are now planning their third excursion in 2018.

Millets operations manager Daren Fisher said: "This was a lovely weekend seeing young and old enjoying the innocence of a good read.

"Children really seem to revel in meeting the actual authors and especially having stories read to them by the passionate Blackwell’s team and in all in a relaxed, family orientated setting.

"Here's to the third annual festival next year."