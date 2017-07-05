A £465,000 PROJECT to renovate the roof at a historic church in Oxford city centre is now under way.

In January singers at St Mary Magdalen Church staged a concert of choral works lasting 24 hours to launch fundraising for the project.

Now work has started at the church in Magdalen Street, which dates back about 1,000 years.

Parish administrator Katie Balfour said: "It is very exciting that restoration of this wonderful historic church is under way.

"Mary Mags has raised much of the money required through generous donations and also through their marathon William Byrd event which was held in January and televised, but any further contributions to help complete the work would be most gratefully received as the estimated cost is around £465,000."

Conductor of the January concert Will Dawes said: "The situation with the roof has been a concern for all the people who use the building for quite some time.

"To see that the renovation is now taking place is great news and everyone who has helped to raise funds is delighted to see that these essential works are now under way."

In January 2015 architects discovered some serious problems with the roof during their five-yearly inspection.

Many tiles were cracked and the lead guttering where the nave roof joins the roofing over the side aisles was suffering from old age, and sometimes letting water in.

The work involves re-roofing with natural Welsh slates, and replacing the worn-out lead.

Any damaged timber discovered during the renovation will be repaired at the same time.

Several sections of the church's organ have been removed for protection and much-needed repair.

Once the roof is watertight, the church interior will be rewired, cleaned and redecorated, and new lighting installed.

Different sections of the roof will be completed in turn and Keble College Chapel has invited the congregation to worship there for Sunday High Mass if the church can not be used.

Ms Balfour added that members of the congregation would celebrate once the restoration work was completed.

She added: "The weekend of February 3/4 in 2018 will be a Mary Mags Festival Weekend, and we will be inviting as many as possible of the hundreds of clergy who have been connected with us in the past, as members of the congregation or ordinands on placement, or part of the clergy term.

"We shall also be marking 20 years of our choir in its current form, and will invite back as many singers as possible.

"The festival will further provide an opportunity of launch our Mary Mags School of Theology, on which the clergy are currently working.

"Dr Rowan Williams, formerly Archbishop of Canterbury, will be among the bishops who are with us for the celebrations."

Director of music Will Dawes led the concert performance in January of the complete Latin works of Renaissance composer William Byrd over a 24-hour period.

Each year fundraisers abseil down the tower at the church to raise funds different causes.

To make a donation to the roof fund visit stmarymagdalenoxford.org.uk or email the parish office at marymagsoxford9@gmail.com