SANDFORD Road in Littlemore is in the process of being re-opened after police were alerted to a 'suspicious package'.

The incident took place just before 10am and at midday the road was cleared.

Thames Valley Police spokesman Jack Abell said: "Police officers were called at about 9.55am today following reports that a suspicious package had been seen on a bridge in Sandford Road, Littlemore.

"Officers attended the scene and established that the item was not dangerous. Road closures were put in place and these are currently being lifted."

The road was closed from the roundabout down to Heyford Hill Lane, with bus services run by both Oxford Bus Company and Stagecoach along the route affected.

Stagecoach also warned of 'heavy delays' as one of its vehicles was 'caught in the police closure'.

SERVICE UPDATE: The 3A is currently unable to reach stops for Littlemore & the science park due to a police incident. — Stagecoach Oxford (@Stagecoach_Ox) July 5, 2017

SERVICE UPDATE: We anticipate heavy delays on the 3A as one of our vehicles is currently caught in the police closure. — Stagecoach Oxford (@Stagecoach_Ox) July 5, 2017

We are currently unable to serve Littlemore and Sandford due to an incident. — Oxford Bus Company (@OxfordBusCo) July 5, 2017

A resident in nearby St George's Park, who asked not to be named, was stuck on the wrong side of the closure.

The woman said it would take her an hour to walk home if she took the alternative route through Blackbird Leys.

She said: "People think they've had a dog go and sniff something out and that a policeman went to x-ray something and dispose of it.

"It really brings home the fact that if there was ever a problem with that bridge we would be left stranded.

"If it's something genuine, you'd be thankful, but not if it's just someone's suspicions."

