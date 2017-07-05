TRAFFIC on the A40 is returning to normal after the road was blocked in both directions following a four-vehicle crash.

A collision shortly after 8am left the road blocked between Witney Road and Eynsham roundabout.

One woman involved comlpained of back and neck pain and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Drivers initially faced delays of nearly an hour, but the congestion caused by the crash is beginning to clear now.

Stagecoach reported delays on its S2 service between Carterton and Oxford.