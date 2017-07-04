THREE engineers at Oxford's Mini Plant have been named among the top 100 female ‘rising stars’ of the UK automotive industry.

Helen Evans, Amy Druce and Annie Sekulla made their mark on the national stage as part of Autocar magazine’s ‘Great British Women in the Car Industry’ scheme.

Their speedy success comes as applications for the Cowley plant's 'Girls Go Technical' scheme – for women considering an apprenticeship within the manufacturing industry – opens for placements during the October half-term.

Ms Evans joined the BMW group as an apprentice after she made the switch from politics and international relations following her graduation from Oxford Brookes University in 2015.

Still studying for a BSc in mechanical engineering, Ms Evans is responsible for organising the implementation of new parts and vehicles into the plant.

The 24-year-old from Headington said that since getting into the industry, she had become 'very interested' in playing her part to help encourage and inspire other young women to consider similar careers.

Ms Evans added: "My time at Mini has furthered my passion for cars and I am now certain that I want to build a rewarding career in the automotive sector

"There aren’t enough of us [women] at present, but in time and with schemes like Great British Women, I think attitudes will change and we’ll see more females progressing to senior level roles."

The aim of the programme, run by Autocar in partnership with the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), is to identify and promote the industry's most promising female workers and highlight career opportunities for them.

The top 100 were selected from a range of different areas in the business including vehicle development, manufacturing, purchasing, marketing, communications, apprentices and design.

Plant managing director at Oxford, Frank Bachmann, said he was 'incredibly proud' to see the trio of engineers make the top 100.

He added: "It’s a fantastic honour for them and I know they all have extremely bright futures ahead of them."

Ms Druce, who joined the Mini assembly line in 2003, progressed up the ranks to become the first female lead associate.

The 38-year-old from Abingdon is now a process leader responsible for Mini underbody, exhaust front end fit and other engine bay components.

She said: "For me, job satisfaction is walking out at the end of a shift knowing I have done the best I can do and seeing the output that’s been achieved from my area of the line.

"I like to think that being a woman is no bar to having a successful career in this industry.

"Initiatives like this are vital, though, if we’re to successfully encourage more women into manufacturing and engineering."

Ms Sekulla, 26, from Brackley in Northamptonshire, joined the plant as an apprentice in 2008 and since then has gained a BSc in Electric Engineering.

Today she works as a dimensional control analyst in the metrology team, undertaking detailed measurements of everything from finished vehicles to a single part from a car.

She said: "It’s important not to get too hung up on gender when considering what you want to do when you’re starting out in life – what matters most is whether you have the skills and the drive to do the job."

The 'Girls Go Technical' programme for women aged 15-24 to experience careers gives them to chance to visit the Cowley plant.

Four days are spent in manufacturing operations to get an insight into the range of careers available.

To apply for the October half-term placements visit bmwgroup.referrals.selectminds.com/jobs/search/100899