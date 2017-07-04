THE Met Office has issued weather warnings and said thunderstorms are likely to develop across parts of Oxfordshire from Thursday.

The forecaster has said while these storms may miss many places, ‘intense downpours are likely’ where they do develop.

This will bring a risk of sudden flooding of roads, other transport routes and homes.

The Met Office has issued a ‘yellow weather warning’ for rain on Thursday and Friday, which means severe weather is possible and that people should plan journeys in advance.

Lightning and hail may also cause additional issues.

Temperatures are set to rise to 27C by the end of the week.