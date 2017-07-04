A DECORATED war hero who dedicated his life to ‘family and fallen friends’ has died.

Loved ones will toast today to Bomber Command veteran Stan Bradford, whose legacy includes a popular ale named in his honour.

The 93-year-old died at Abingdon Court Care Home and will be remembered at a funeral this afternoon.

His nephew Matthew Ashmall, 43, said: “Stan lived life to the full. He was a generous man who gave a lot of time to the Royal British Legion.

“He believed in giving something back - he felt a duty to support ex servicemen: his family and fallen friends is what drove him.”

Abingdon resident Mr Bradford, who lived with wife Beryl Bradford in Peachcroft, died from stomach cancer on June 22.

He had appeared in the Oxford Mail several times - most memorably in 2013, when Loose Cannon named Gunners Gold ale after him.

A post on the Abingdon brewery’s Facebook page described Mr Bradford as ‘our friend and local hero’, adding: “Since it was first brewed we have proudly carried Stan’s signature on all of our Gunners Gold pump clips and bottles.

“He was chuffed to bits to have a beer named after him – we were honoured that he let us do it.

“It goes without saying that we owe Stan a debt of gratitude for all that he did for us and we will miss him dearly.”

Mr Bradford, who was born in Manchester, was working as a panel beater with a bus company when the Second World War broke out.

His job meant he was exempt from conscription but, after falling out with his boss, he decided to sign up.

The RAF accepted him on the condition he became air crew. He served as a gunner in Bomber Command, with 57 Squadron, in Germany, France and Holland.

At the end of the war he was posted to Abingdon to help prisoners of war, and happened to walk past the Spread Eagle pub one day.

It was outside the pub that he met his future wife, with whom he shared one daughter, three grandsons and five great-grandchildren.

Mr Bradford became landlord of the Spread Eagle, taking over from his wife’s parents. He also worked for 35 years at Abingdon’s MG car plant, mainly in the special projects division.

He then set up his own driving school in the town.

More recently he was president of the Abingdon Royal British Legion; a role he embraced until the day he died.

His funeral is at St Michael and All Angels’ Church in Abingdon today at 1.30pm.

Military accolades

STAN Bradford joined the RAF’s Bomber Command aged 19, in 1944.

He flew Lancaster bomber planes, serving as a mid-upper gunner in Germany, France and Holland.

He was one of very few to finish the war as an Air Ace - a military title given to airmen who shot down more than five enemy aircraft.

Mr Bradford shot down six, including one on his very first operation in France.

He was honoured in 1944 with the Distinguished Flying Medal, presented by King George VI in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

The medal marks ‘an act or acts of valour, courage or devotion to duty whilst flying in active operations against the enemy’.

About 60 per cent of Bomber Command airmen were killed, wounded or taken prisoner during the war. In 2013 the Government finally recognised their efforts with the Bomber Command Clasp.