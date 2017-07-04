A BUILDER has played his cards right and bagged a place in the World Series of Poker competition in Las Vegas.

Ky Maciejewski, from Fringford near Bicester, is jetting off for the gambling capital of the world to go up against the professionals on Monday.

The 41-year-old scooped the £12,500 prize package to fly out to the American city for the 888poker sponsored World Series of Poker main event after battling hundreds of players in a free to enter two-day event hosted by gaming website 888poker.com

Mr Maciejewski, a self-employed builder, said: "I finished fitting some patio doors, got home and had a shower and something to eat.

"I didn't start playing until the game had been underway for 10 minutes.

"I made it through to day two when 45 players started with 10,000 chips each and I was determined to do well but I had no expectations of winning.

"After just over four hours I was up against another player battling for the main prize.

"I prepared myself for at least another hour of play, but the very first hand he pushed in all his chips and tried to bluff me.

"I called with my Ace-four.

"Thankfully, I hit a four on the flop and went on to win the hand and the tournament.

"I was jumping around the room, punching the air. It was an incredible moment."

The father of one started playing poker with friends when he was 18 and began playing online five years ago.

But this will be the biggest challenge Mr Maciejewski has faced as he takes on the best poker players in the world in a bid to win the multi-million pound top prize.

He added: "I still can't quite believe it. It is the most phenomenal feeling to know that I am going to be taking part in the WSOP main event alongside the world's top players.

"It is one of the best moments of my life."

Mr Maciejewski added that his biggest fan is his 13-year-old daughter Poppy. He said: "She already knows that if I do well and get in the money she'll be getting a lovely present.

"But before then I expect I will have to beat more than 6,000 other players. I'll give it my best shot."

The poker tournament winner will be crowned on July 22.