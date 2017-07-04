TALENTED students are taking theatre fans on a nostalgic trip down the Yellow Brick Road as they perform the timeless classic The Wizard of Oz.

Thirty youngsters from Banbury Academy have spent the past four months working hard on their annual summer production, featuring song, dance and a live orchestra.

Fans of the magical story will be treated to a few extra surprises including a real dog as Toto and the school's principal, Sylvia Thomas, appearing as the Wizard.

Performances at Wykham Theatre at the school began on yesterday and will continue until Saturday.

There are performances every day at 7.30pm as well as a 2.30pm matinee on Saturday.

Ben Coleman, drama teacher at the school in Ruskin Road, directed the production while head of music Lynda Webb led the vocals and orchestra.

Mr Coleman said: "After the success of last year’s production of Through the Looking Glass, we were excited to give the students an exciting new challenge.

"With talented performers, a live band, student technicians and student set designers, the pupils involved are a true testament to the talent on offer at Banbury Academy.

"We are thrilled to have the principal of Banbury Academy joining the cast onstage. I don’t think there are many headteachers out there who would do it."

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £8 for concessions. For more information or to book visit ticketsource.co.uk/banburyacademy