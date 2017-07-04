TOUGH competition from new chains at the Westgate Centre in Oxford mean it will be 'survival of the fittest' for restaurants, according to a city councillor.

There will be new 25 restaurants and cafes at the £440m revamped centre, which is due to reopen on October 24.

Cocktail bar The Alchemist, Indian restaurant Cinnamon Kitchen, cafe chain The Breakfast Club, Pizza Pilgrims and Venetian restaurant Polpo will all take place in the centre's rooftop terrace area.

There are fears this will put pressure on existing sites, as some are already struggling.

Chain restaurant Giraffe closed in George Street in May and Las Iguanas closed in Park End Street on June 19, with managers saying the location no longer had a long-term future.

But Jericho and Osney councillor Colin Cook said: "Some independent restaurants outside the Westgate Centre may go to the wall but it was ever thus - styles of cooking come and go out of fashion quite quickly.

"Customers will have a much greater choice of restaurants when the Westgate Centre opens so the existing restaurants will have to improve the attraction for their clientele.

"It has always been a question of the survival of the fittest for restaurants in Oxford and that won't change when Westgate opens."

While some restaurants owners see a potential opportunity, others say there will be a pull to the Westgate, especially when it first opens.

Tamas Istvan, who helps to run Banana Tree Asian restaurant in George Street, said: "We are not sure yet what effect the Westgate Centre will have when it opens - we hope it won't draw our customers away.

"The Westgate Centre will bring competition but hopefully there will be more customers coming to the city centre as well.

"We are in a good position in George Street and we have loyal customers."

Clinton Pugh, who runs The Kasbah, Cafe Coco and Cafe Tarifa in Cowley Road, said: "We will be okay in East Oxford but I think the competition is going to be hard in the city centre with so many new restaurants.

"There will also be a bit of a honeymoon period when the Westgate Centre first opens when everyone wants to go there but we will just have to see what happens."

County council highways staff estimated last year that the number of annual shopping trips to the city council could increase from five million to 16 million.

Some however argue that Westgate could provide more opportunities.

Rufus Thurston, who run's Oli's Thai restaurant in Magdalen Road, East Oxford, said: "When the Westgate Centre opens you could have some businesses moving in there from the city centre, and that could free up better units for independents, including restaurants."

Westgate Oxford Alliance has not commented but development manager Sara Fuge said earlier increased footfall would also benefit traders in the city centre.