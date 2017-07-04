HALF of all residents in Cherwell will get new bin collections days as a result of a growth in population.

Some 33,000 households will receive details from next week about the changes starting from August 1.

Cherwell District Council has said it is in response to growth in the district and is hoped to make the collections more efficient.

Cherwell District Council lead member for clean and green Debbie Pickford said: “These changes will make the rounds more efficient and effective for residents. Due to the growth in the district, bin collection days need to be updated.

“Reorganising the bin rounds and introducing an extra round means we can plan effectively for the future growth anticipated in the future.”

Cherwell is currently undergoing a number of huge changes as the region is expected to welcome thousands of new residents in coming years.

Much of the development is going on in Bicester as the town continues on its way to ‘garden city’ status and welcomes a 6,000-home eco town as part of that.

Building has also started on the former MoD site Graven Hill in Bicester which will eventually be the UK’s largest self-build site with up to 1,900 homes.

In Bicester alone the population currently sits about 30,000, with this expected to expand to more than 50,000 over the next 20 years.

Details of the new collection days will be on a postcard being posted through resident’s doors, including a list of affected areas.

It will include a breakdown of detailed changes and this information will also go online from July 10.

For more details see cherwell.gov.uk