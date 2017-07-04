A DIDCOT man who has been volunteering and raising money for charity since he was 14 will be recognised with a national award at the Palace of Westminster tomorrow.

Andrew Baker, who has been living with a brain injury since birth, will be handed a British Citizen Award [BCA] for his tireless contribution to Oxfordshire charities.

The 29-year-old a former St Birinus schoolboy, has raised more than £70,000 for charity. He established his own fundraising organisation, Play2Give, in 2007, to support the John Radcliffe Hospital and brain injury charity Headway Oxfordshire.