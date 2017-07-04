A FILM-MAKER with a unique eye for capturing the world has been selected as one of just five people to create a virtual reality documentary in China.

James Fallows, an Oxford Brookes University media graduate from Headington, specialises in creative film-making and 360 degree virtual reality (VR) technology.

After filming a one-minute VR documentary on Oxford’s architecture he was selected from among thousands to compete at the Golden Lenses Award film festival.

The 32-year old flew off to Qinghai in north western China on Monday for a three-week shoot at an ancient Buddhist temple – the Ta’er monastery.

He said of his selection: “The fact that they asked me to it is just fantastic. To be going out there I feel a bit out of my depth.

"I can’t speak any of the language.

“To have a producer and someone who can help with translating out there with me, it’s just going to be a fantastic experience.

“This is a completely new experience for me, I have never been to the country before. I am very excited but a little nervous, it will be a really good experience.”

Mr Fallows also runs an Oxford-based production company called Hab 360, which specialises in using the latest technology to ‘push boundaries of creative media’.

In China he is tasked with filming the VR documentary around the theme of craftsmanship, inheritance and innovation.

He must highlight the ‘spirit of the craftsman’ in order to present an aspect of Chinese culture that is otherwise unexplored, and will look at the unique culture behind the centuries-old monastery.

Mr Fallows said of his unique style of filmmaking: “It is about creating a really immersive and engaging experience. You will never have the same experience twice.

“You, the viewer, become the cameraman in that realm and you have a lot of freedom to move around and go further.

“And this is just the beginning. That is just one application of this technology.

“You could treat people with post-traumatic stress disorder and there is also a medical use for training doctors and surgeons.

"If you have got a fear of flying the technology can also help combat that."

After the three-week shoot is over the final winner from the Looking China initiative will be selected out of the five taking part, before an awards ceremony which will be held in the Chinese capital Beijing on July 20.

The winner will also have their finished documentary screened at film festivals all across the world.