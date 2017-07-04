POSTIES in Oxfordshire still have reason to beware of the dog as it emerged that 36 postal workers in the county were attacked by household pets in the 2016/17 financial year.

According to Royal Mail this is a reduction of 20 per cent on the previous 12 months, but the company said nationally the number of attacks is still ‘too high’.

The figures were revealed as part of the fifth annual Dog Awareness Week, which aims to highlight the issue and encourage responsible dog ownership.

According to Royal Mail, last year a total of 2,471 attacks took place across the UK, a drop of seven per cent on the previous year.

Over the past five years this rises to 14,500 attacks, with 174 in the OX postcode area. Of these 71 per cent took place at the front door or in the front garden.

Liz Law, Royal Mail operations director, said: “Some of these attacks have led to extremely serious and life-changing injuries and this is unacceptable.

“While the number of dog attacks on postmen and women has fallen across the UK in the last year, the numbers are still far too high. Our postmen and women need to be able to deliver the service they provide to communities across the UK, without the risk of injury.

“We ask all dog owners to keep their pets under control.”