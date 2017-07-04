BOOZY desserts will soon be served in East Oxford after police backed down over fears it would increase crime.

On Monday night Temptations dessert parlour in Cowley Road was given the go ahead to sell boozy popsicles, beer floats, hard slushies and cocktail milkshakes.

Police had objected to the plans, fearing they would increase crime and disorder.

But owner Wahidul Islam told an Oxford City Council licensing committee punters would need to eat eight to 10 desserts to get drunk – a feat he said was unlikely.

The police agreed a series of conditions with the parlour – including that £10 must be spent on food, which can include alcoholic desserts, before a separate drink is bought.

Owner Wahidul Islam said: “I’m overwhelmed and just so pleased to get the licence.

“I really wanted to bring something new to the Cowley Road, it’s such a fantastic and cosmopolitan location.

“People’s nights out are changing, they don’t just go to one place anymore, they want variety. I have seen this when I’ve been out in Birmingham and London and I wanted to bring it to Oxford.

Mr Islam said that since the appearance of another ice cream parlour – Sundaes Gelato – on the street, his business had been hit and he needed to adapt.

The committee’s chairman Colin Cook said it was an ‘unusual concept’ but wished Mr Islam well with the future of the business.

Thames Valley Police’s licensing officer Andy Dean said staff would need to be trained and a ‘Challenge 25’ policy – checking ID of customers who look under 25 – adopted along with CCTV.

It is expected the parlour will start alcoholic desserts within six weeks.