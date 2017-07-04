A FURTHER three men have been arrested after a man was killed in an alleyway, bringing the total number of arrests to thirteen.

On June 1 Christopher Lemonius, 27, was found with serious injuries, in an alleyway off Jourdain Road, Blackbird Leys.

He was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards. Five people have since been charged with murder.

On Thursday Thames, Valley Police arrested a 28-year old man on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has been released under investigation.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, officers arrested a 23-year-old man from Oxford and a 25-year-old man from Headington, both on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They have also been released under investigation.

Five other arrests were also made last month in connection with the investigation.

On Friday, 23 June, a 25-year-old man from Oxford was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has been released under investigation.

On Thursday, 22 June a 32-year-old man from Oxford was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He was released on bail to appear at Abingdon police station on 6 July.

On Wednesday, 14 June, a 31-year-old woman from Oxfordwas arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. She has been released under investigation.

On Tuesday, 13 June, a 63-year-old man from Oxford, and a 56-year-old woman from Oxford were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They have been released under investigation.

Four men charged with murder are:

Yousef Koudoua, aged 27, of Balfour Road, Oxford

Yasine Lamzini, aged 19, of Jourdain Road, Oxford,

Rashaun Stoute, aged 23, of Church Cowley Road, Oxford

Connor Woodward, aged 24, of Haldene Road, Oxford

A teenager who cannot be named for legal reasons is also charged with murder.