A MAN has been charged with fraud after allegedly duping an elderly woman out of more than £5,000 by pretending to be a policeman.

Ahmed Hussain, aged 21, of no fixed abode, was charged on Sunday with one count of fraud by false representation.

The charge relates to an incident on Saturday in which an elderly woman was told to withdraw £5,300 from her bank account by an anonymous caller.

The scammer claimed to be 'Sergeant Collins' from Hammersmith Police Station.

Hussain appeared at Oxford Magistrates' Court yesterday and has been remanded to appear at Oxford Crown Court on August 4.