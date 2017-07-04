SCORES of people lined the streets of Bicester to cheer through the town's annual civic parade.

Families filled St Edburg's Church on Sunday before filing out on the Causeway and Market Square to stand to attention as a number of civic groups, veterans and military personnel made their way through the town.

Among those taking to the streets to parade this year was the 1st Regiment Royal Logistic Corps from St David's Barracks.

Taking the salute was Bicester town mayor Les Sibley.

He said: "It was a fantastic day and a lot of people turned out for the event, with the help of having the weather on our side.

"We had a great day with the civic service starting off at St Edburg's Church, the march pass in Market Square and refreshments back at sunny Garth Park."

St Edburg's Church in Church Street was packed out for a service for dozens of families from 11.15am, which officially opened the annual service and parade.

Mr Sibley gave a reading as part of the service and a collection was held, with proceeds being divided between the church and the Mayor's charities.

Those in attendance then went together into the town centre to mark the tradition of pulling together as a community, as well as paying respect to the many military personnel, veterans, cadets and scout groups parading through the town.

Among those heading up the parade this year were members of the Royal British Legion alongside the members of 2507 (Bicester) Squadron Air Training Corps.

Following behind were a number of civic, military and training groups including the band of the Air Training Corps, Bicester Scouts and cubs, police cadets and Sea Cadets.

Mr Sibley added: "I would like to express my sincere appreciation and pride to both St Edburg's Church and Bicester Town Council and staff for the excellent organisation and hosting of the day's events."