YOUNGSTERS at an Abingdon school have been learning their apples and pears from their loaf of bread as they took part in cockney rhyming slang workshop.

The session, inspired by Birmingham Stage Company’s forthcoming production of David Walliams’ Awful Auntie at the New Theatre, took place at The Manor Preparatory School last week and introduced Year 5 students to the story, characters and the language used by the play’s characters.

Pupils learned about rhyming slang, played out some scenes from the book, discussed the characters and how to bring them to life from the page.

Nine-year-old Kaya Marston said she had really enjoyed the event.

She added: “I really liked the part where we played different characters.

“My favourite part was being Soot, because he’s funny and has an accent.”

The stage adaptation of the much-loved children’s book will come to the New Theatre in Oxford from October 11 to October 14.