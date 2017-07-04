POLICE have said they are 'increasingly concerned' after a woman went missing at the weekend

Mary Doran, 48, was last seen at Weald Street, Bampton, at 10pm on Sunday.

She is described as white, slim, approximately 5ft 2ins, with shoulder length short blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing pink pyjamas, which possibly had a pattern of white dogs on them.

Officers said she was sighted on CCTV at the BP Garage in Carterton purchasing items at around 4.55am yesterday.

She has access to a blue Ford Focus estate car with the index NG08 EJY.

Investigating officer Inspector Robert Hughes, leading the search, said: "I am becoming increasingly concerned for Mary's welfare and ask for anyone who sees her or anyone matching her description to report any possible sightings.

"We believe she may still be in the local area and would ask people locally to keep an eye out for Mary."

Anyone with any information about Mary's whereabouts should contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting 43170194875.