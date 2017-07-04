AFTER spending months on 'the frontline' in the junior doctor's dispute Dr Rachel Clarke took a six-month break from the NHS.

Last year the junior doctor, who works in Oxford, needed to recharge her batteries after a lengthy disagreement between junior doctors and Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt over pay and conditions.

The row over junior doctors' contracts in 2015 and 2016 resulted in a series of strikes and Dr Clarke could often be seen manning picket lines, or speaking out to articulate the grievances of junior doctors and the nursing profession.

Junior doctors last year called off the threat of future industrial action and said they would 're-engage' with the Government over their new contract.

Dr Clarke, 44, took a six-month break from work and used the time to recount her experiences working in the NHS in a heartfelt account which is designed to continue to put pressure on Mr Hunt.

The new book, Your Life in My Hands, which is being published by John Blake on July 13, reveals how rota gaps and exhausted staff challenge ministers' claims they are creating a 'world-class' health service.

The account is being published at a time when there is growing concern about NHS funding as it enters the 70th year since its creation by the postwar Labour government in 1948.

The mother-of-two, who lives in Wheatley, said she hoped her new book would continue to bring pressure to bear on the Government in the ongoing battle to win more funding for the NHS.

The former documentary producer with ITN, who switched careers to study medicine in her 30s, said: "I have always loved being a doctor but the conditions under which we are all working have become much more difficult and challenging.

"The book was written against the background of the junior doctors' dispute - we had a horrendous year, a battle we did not want, with the Government telling us all we cared about was Saturday overtime, when a lot of us already worked a huge number of weekends."

Dr Clarke said her experiences of working in the NHS prompted her to write her book and she has received support from colleagues on social media for taking the time to do it.

While the incidents she has written about are broadly 'true' stories, she has changed some details to ensure that no patients could ever be identified.

She added: "I have seen the distress on patients' faces day in day out and a working environment ever more undermined by a lack of funding."

She said she continued to be 'infuriated' by Mr Hunt.

"After the general election he wrote to NHS staff to tell us what a wonderful job we were doing but voted to maintain the one per cent public sector pay cap," she added.

"There is a shortage of about 40,000 nurses in Britain at the moment and pay in real terms has fallen by about 14 per cent since 2010."

Dr Clarke said the book drew heavily on her own personal experiences as a junior doctor working in different parts of the country, but she was keenly aware of her responsibility to protect patients' confidentiality.

She said fellow medics have told her they have been relieved that she has acted as a spokesperson for junior doctors and she hoped her book would be read by staff in the NHS and patients alike.

But after taking a six-month break to write the book Dr Clarke realised she was keen to get back to work.

She added: "After the junior doctors' dispute writing the book was a kind of therapy for me.

"It made me realise that I love looking after patients and that is a lovely thing to rediscover.

"I am full of hope and optimism for the NHS – the workforce is remarkable and is its lifeblood.

"But it is a political decision not to fund the NHS properly – that can change and it must change."

Your Life in My Hands will be launched at Waterstones in Oxford on Thursday, July 13 at 7pm.