A POLICE investigation has found no evidence of racist language was used during an altercation in Florence Park.

Muslims celebrating Eid said they were left shocked and frightened after a mother needed hospital treatment following an alleged attack in the park on June 25.

The woman, believed to be in her 30s, was reportedly knocked unconscious after being hit in the face with a football, before racist remarks were allegedly made by white people to a group of the city’s Somalian community.

The group, made up of about 30 women and children, were marking the end of Ramadan in Florence Park with a picnic.

But in response to the allegations, the group alleged of making racist remarks denied such actions.

A member of the group, who did not want to be named, said it was a woman in his party who called the police to the scene in the first place, after another woman in their group had been punched in the face.

He did confirm the woman heading to the Eid celebrations was hit in the face with a football, but stressed it was 'complete accident', adding he and his family were enjoying a picnic in the park.

The man said the boys who kicked the ball apolgised to the woman and there was a 30-minute gap before the altercation took place.

Police had said the use racist language was reported to them, but today added: "Following a thorough investigation, including interviews with witnesses and those involved, no witness provided evidence of racist language being used."

Spokeswoman Holly Claydon-Bevan said: "Officers have been in contact with both groups, and local restorative justice options are now being explored to seek an appropriate outcome that will satisfy both parties."