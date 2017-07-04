IT'S all hands on deck for councillors, charities and schoolchildren in Blackbird Leys as the countdown begins to the Leys Festival and Horticultural Show.

On Saturday hundreds of local families will converge on Blackbird Leys Park to enjoy a host of entertainment and attractions from midday to 4pm.

A steering group made up of Oxford City Council, the Blackbird Academy Trust, The Oxford Academy and the Oxford Polish Association (OPA) has been hard at work since November organising the event, which for the first time will feature meerkats and mini-beasts, a display from Cowley Classic Cars Club and chutney-making contests.

Ewa Gluza, founder of OPA, said the organisation will also be offering Polish savoury treats such as pierogi and hosting London-based dance company Mazury.

She said: "It will be very attractive; we'll see different heritage dresses and dancing which has never been seen in Oxford.

"This year we have totally different stuff like classic cars, and of course the traditional bouncy castle, climbing wall, face paints and crafts and the barbecue.

"We have been working with a very good team. Everyone has done a little bit but we have put in time and passion; on Saturday people will see the good teamwork."

There will be plenty of opportunities for visitors to get active, with zorbing, penalty shoot-outs, cricket, rugby, martial arts and more on offer.

Some 50 stalls promoting local groups and selling bric-a-brac will be set up on the grass alongside arts and crafts, local produce, and meditation and yoga sessions.

Dance and music will fill the main stage all day while people can also get involved with competitions such as cake baking and photography.

Councillor Dee Sinclair, Oxford City Council's board member for culture and communities, said: "The day will be full of music and fun for children and adults alike, so come along and get involved. There will be something for every member of the family.

"The Leys Festival and Horticultural Show is a wonderful occasion where the whole community comes together to join in a host of activities and, with so many things to try, sometimes people find they’ve discovered a new passion in the process."

All activities at the event are free or cost no more than £1.

Funding for the festival came from Blackbird Leys Parish Council, the Polish Embassy in London, housing associations Greensquare and Catalyst and individual city councillors.