BANBURY

Gareth Brace, High Street, Wrekington, Gateshead, admitted making off without paying £41.60 for 33.85l of diesel fuel in Witney on February 15. Also admitted failing to stop a vehicle on the A4095 Bampton when required to do so by a constable in uniform on the same date. Fined £140 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge, £40 costs and £41.60 compensation.

David Nason, 54, of Greens Road, Eynsham, admitted drink-driving in Burford Road, Carterton, on March 13. Had 48mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. Fined £150 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £200 costs. Handed a 12-month driving ban.

Andre Duffy, 32, of Fairfax Close, Banbury, was convicted of drink-driving at the McDonald’s drive-thru, in Beaumont Road, Banbury, on November 25 last year. Had 85mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. Fined £180 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £300 costs. Handed a 20-month driving ban.

Frank Curtis, 34, of Ashtree Farm, Burford Road, Chipping Norton, admitted stealing £17.34-worth of meat from Aldi in Chipping Norton, together with Linda Loveridge, on November 21 last year. Also admitted stealing heaters, a jacket and a duvet, worth a total of £45 from Poundstretcher, in Witney, together with Linda Loveridge, on January 27. Handed a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £28.28 compensation and a £20 victim surcharge.

Linda Loveridge, 34, of Walterbush Road, Chipping Norton, admitted stealing £17.34-worth of meat from Aldi in Chipping Norton, together with Frank Curtis, on November 21 last year. Also admitted stealing heaters, a jacket and a duvet, worth a total of £45 from Poundstretcher, in Witney, together with Frank Curtis, on January 27. Also admitted committing an offence while subject to a six-month conditional discharge order handed to her at Banbury Magistrates’ Court on July 1 last year for theft from a shop. Handed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £28.28 compensation and a £20 victim surcharge.

OXFORD

Stephen Otto, 42, of Manor Road, Oxford, admitted stealing a Bugaboo pram worth £899 from Mothercare at Oxford Retail Park, Ambassador Avenue, Oxford, on December 18 last year. Handed a 12-week sentence, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay £899 compensation and £85 costs.

George Bricknell, 27, of Strode Court, Kennington Road, Kennington, admitted drug-driving in Kennington Road, Kennington, on May 9. Had 6.2mcg of delta-9-tetrahydrocannibinol, found in cannabis, in 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 2mcg. Also admitted driving without third party insurance. Fined £850 and ordered to pay a £43 victim surcharge. Handed a 12-month driving ban.

Jamila Nasila Adams, 41, of Hockmore Tower, Pound Way, Oxford, admitted stealing four bottles of alcohol, a hi-fi, one bottle of coca cola, one bag of Doritos and a bunch of flowers to the value of £82.60 belonging to Sainsbury’s on May 27 20167 in Templars Square, Oxford. Also admitted failing without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on June 12 2017 , having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on May 27 2017. Sentenced to prison for a total of six weeks. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Michael Adam Chomyn, 27, of Edinburgh Drive, Didcot, was convicted in his absence of criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 on January 17 2017 in Edinburgh Drive, Didcot. Chomyn, without lawful excuse, damaged a Mercedes S Class AMG, to the value of £1,632 belonging to Clifford Beauchamp, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Ordered to pay compensation of £1,632. Ordered to pay costs of £350.

Laura Jean Lincoln, of Hubble Close, Oxford, admitted between March 28 2014 and August 31 2016 in Oxford, following a change in circumstances, which she knew would affect her entitlement to a reduction or the amount of her reduction, under a billing authority’s council tax reduction scheme, namely that she was living with her partner, failed to give prompt notifications of that change in the manner required. Fined £200. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £700.

Nicu Razvan Caraivan, 31, of Broughton Road, Banbury, was convicted of using a motor vehicle on a road or public place without third party insurance on January 25 2017 in Banbury. Fined £660. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Laura Conaty, 31, of Manzel Road, Caversfield, was convicted of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver or rider of a vehicle when required between January 4 2017 and February 2 2017 in Banbury after the driver was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Nathan Charles Curtis, 42, of Croft Road, Marston, Oxford, was convicted of using a motor vehicle on a road or public place without third party insurance on January 25 2017 in Oxford. Fined £660. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Julie DelahAut, 27, of Bracken Close, Carterton, was convicted of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver or rider of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of and offence, when required to on January 10 2017 in Kidlington. Fined £660. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Tahmid Haque, 20, of Clive Road, Oxford, admitted using a motor vehicle on a road or public place without third party insurance on January 19 2017 in Clive Road, Oxford. Also admitted driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence on the same day in the same location. Fined £300. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with six points.