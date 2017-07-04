Boozy desserts will soon be served in East Oxford after police backed down over fears it would increase crime.

Temptations dessert parlour was given the go ahead to sell boozy popsicles, beer floats, hard slushies and cocktail milkshakes last night.

Police had objected to the plans fearing they would increase crime and disorder.

But owner Wahidul Islam told a city council licensing committee punters would need to eat eight to 10 desserts to get drunk - a feat he said was unlikely.

The police agreed a series of conditions with the parlour - including that £10 must be spent on food, which can include alcoholic desserts, before a separate drink is bought.

Owner Wahidul Islam said: "I'm overwhelmed and just so pleased to get the licence.

"I really wanted to bring something new to the Cowley Road, it's such a fantastic and cosmopolitan location.

"People's nights out are changing they don't just go to one place anymore they want variety - I have seen this when I've been out in Birmingham and London and I wanted to bring it to Oxford.

Mr Islam said that since the appearance of another ice cream parlour - Sundaes Gelato - on the street, his business had been hit and he needed to adapt.

The committee's chairman Colin Cook said it was an 'unusual concept' but wished Mr Islam well with the future of the business.

What could be on the menu

Boozy Popsicles

The 'poptails' would come in traditional fruit flavours, such as strawberry, watermelon and peach as well as cocktail favourites such as margarita.

The frozen popsicle would be served by submerging in prosecco or champagne.

Cocktail Milkshakes

These milkshakes would be typically made with liqueur, vanilla ice cream and dessert ingredients such as caramel sauce or chocolate syrup.

Liqueurs, such as coffee, hazelnut and chocolate could be used.



Beer Float

Beer served with scoops of ice cream, fruity beers with vanilla ice cream or heavier beers and stouts could be served with chocolate ice cream.

Hard Slushies

Light alternative to popsicles as they are not completely frozen, frozen fruit can be added to the mixture.