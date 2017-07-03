A NEW headteacher has taken the helm at a North Oxford independent school as it prepares to move into its long-awaited sixth form centre.

Emma-Kate Henry officially took over as principal of d'Overbroeck's at the weekend as it began to take over the new multi-million pound building in Banbury Road.

Mrs Henry, who has moved to the city from Hampshire Collegiate School, is in post in time for the the building's opening later this week.

The new sixth form centre, built on the site of a former Masonic Lodge in Banbury Road, will include five science laboratories, a library, a school hall and 180-seater auditorium, which will be made available for community use.

Mrs Henry said: "It is an incredibly powerful experience to walk into a school as robustly distinctive as d'Overbroeck's.

"It is socially informal yet academically rigorous with excellent results and destinations for leavers.

"I think the journey for students at d'Overbroeck's is a particularly happy and successful one and I'm delighted to be leading the school into the next part of its own journey with the new developments."

The public will be able to explore the new teaching buildings as part of Oxford Open Doors weekend in September and again at the school's open day in October.

A new boarding house is being developed on the opposite side of Banbury Road and will also be ready for the new academic year.

The building will be home to 60 sixth form students during term time with a boys' house and a girls' house connected by communal space in the middle.

Outgoing principal Sami Cohen, who stepped down on Saturday after more than 20 years in charge, said it was time for fresh energy and vision.

He said: "I could not have wished to leave the school in better hands.

"Both by virtue of her personality and of the experience she has had so far, I am entirely confident that Emma-Kate will have a real empathy for the ethos and values at d'Overbroeck's, while at the same time bringing her own fresh energy and vision to the task leading the school in what promises to be a very exciting new phase in its development."

Mr Cohen, who has been working with Mrs Henry over the course of the summer term, will have the hall in the new development named after him.