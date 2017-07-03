A BARTON-based charity which helps empower people is appealing for volunteers to join its health advocacy team.

Getting Heard, formerly known as Oxfordshire Advocacy, wants people to give up a some of their time and help those living on the estate access their health centres and GP surgeries by becoming 'appointment buddies'.

Buddies help people make doctor's appointments, prepare them for what they want to say to GPs or nurses, wait with them and support them with travel arrangements and collecting prescriptions.

The charity, which is based at Barton Neighbourhood Centre in Underhill Circus, hopes to recruit up to 15 people to give up a couple of hours of their time every week.

Bec Hoare, health advocacy co-ordinator at Getting Heard, said the charity has five volunteers, but would like to increase the number to 20 by January.

She said: "It's about standing up for people or helping people who may not have someone to stand up for them.

"It's really powerful having someone alongside to help can make a real difference."

The service is for Barton residents aged over 50 who do not have friends or family available to support them to access primary health care.

Ms Hoare said the appointment buddy servies also aims to help people who are isolated and lonely and have long-term health problems.

One volunteer, Viv Miles, said she enjoyed her role as she thought it was 'great to be useful', adding her buddy was a 'real inspiration' to her.

Jean Laver, who has benefitted form the current service said: "My appointment buddy volunteer was reliable and lovely company.

"She helped me get my confidence back."

The charity, which was first created in 1989, has 10 staff and is funded through a combination of cash from Oxfordshire County Council, the Older People’s Advocacy Alliance and voluntary grants.

Ms Hoare said the aim of the work done by Getting Heard was not 'be the solution', but to support and then set up a 'sustainable system' for those in need to become and remain independent.

Anyone interested in becoming an appointment buddy should contact Ms Hoare on 07554 928291.

For more information about becoming an advocate, visit gettingheard.org/volunteer/