A MOUNTAIN of discarded old clothes, shoes and rubbish has accumulated in front of charity banks in Oxford, provoking a plea for people to dump their unwanted items responsibly.

Donation banks at Oxford Retail Park were stuffed with old garments yesterday while more 'donations', in varying states of repair, as well as flytipped waste were heaped on the pavement.

The flare-up has seen both charities and Oxford City Council step up their efforts to clear up the site in Cowley over the past week.

Councillor John Tanner, the council's board member for clean and green, said: "We thank residents for their generosity but please don't dump bags of clothes, shoes, or anything else, when the bank is full.

"It doesn't help. It just costs the taxpayer in having to clear up the rubbish."

Charity bring banks are spread across 20 locations in Oxford, from Pear Tree Park and Ride to the foot of Evenlode Tower, and received 477 tonnes of books, shoes and clothes over the course of last year.

Contractors sent by charities such as the British Heart Foundation, Oxfam, Traid and the Salvation Army pick up the donated items for future sale.

Mr Tanner added: "This happens from time to time and it's not helpful. It's the same with charity shops; if a shop is closed, don't dump your donation outside, wait until it's open. It's common sense.

"These charities collect to make money for good causes. They're not an easier way of getting rid of your rubbish."

The Salvation Army has three banks in Oxford and a further 33 in the south of the county.

Spokeswoman Maria Ball said: "We're disappointed to see evidence of flytipping at this site.

"When our collector arrived last Thursday, a council representative was on site and explained that it was their second time clearing the site that day."

The Thames Valley Air Ambulance also confirmed it had received reports of a deluge of donations and had sent someone to the site to clear up."

Among the discarded items piled in front of banks yesterday were mismatched shoes, cardboard boxes and plastic bags, as well as part of a computer motherboard and a pair of rusted garden shears.

Ms Ball added: "If donations are left on the floor they're at risk to damage or even theft, which means that The Salvation Army doesn't benefit.

"We would ask if possible, for textile donations suitable for re-use - to be clean with shoes paired and tied together.

"However, we can also make use of all unwanted textiles. Where unwanted textiles cannot be reused, the material can be recycled into industrial wipers, insulation material or similar products."