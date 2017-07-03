A DAD from Wallingford whose baby son died from a heart condition has helped to raise £10,000 for scientific research by completing a 150-mile kayak challenge.

Adam Castleton lost his son Finn to Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome in December 2015, just six months after he was born.

The 29-year-old, who lives in the town with wife Amalie and seven-month-old son Jesse, tackled the tough fundraising challenge on the River Thames with a group of friends to mark two years since Finn's birth on June 17, 2015.

Starting in Lechlade, Gloucestershire, the team of six paddled through five counties and navigated an impressive 46 locks over 150 miles, before finally crossing the finish line under London’s Tower Bridge on June 21.

After completing the challenge Mr Castleton, who runs a technology business for the retail and hospitality sector, said: "It was an incredibly challenging journey for the kayakers, made even tougher by the fact that it happened to be during five of the hottest days of the year, but everyone who set out on day one made it to the end and still managed to smile regardless of the countless blisters and, not surprisingly, numerous aches and pains.

"Congenital heart defects affect about 4,000 babies every year, but thanks to critical research the number of children surviving has dramatically improved, with about eight in 10 now living to adulthood.

"It is thanks to this pioneering medical research from the British Heart Foundation that we got to spend time with Finn and create some wonderful memories that will stay with us forever.

"We probably won’t be jumping into a kayak again any time soon, but we are so proud to have achieved something so positive that celebrates Finn’s life in such a great way.

"The sheer determination from every one of the kayakers and the amazing support we’ve had along the journey has absolutely astounded us.

"We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has been there with us every paddle of the way."

Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome is a birth defect that affects normal blood flow through the heart.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) funds over half of the UK’s independent research into heart and circulatory disease.

These funds help scientists to discover ways to mend hearts with regenerative medicine, invent new materials to make safer and longer lasting heart valves, and explore ways to reduce organ transplant rejection.

Poppy Hanbury, BHF fundraising manager for Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, said: "We are really grateful to Adam and his team for taking on this incredible challenge.

"The money raised will help to fund groundbreaking discoveries."

There is still time to donate by visiting kayakthethames.com