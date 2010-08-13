A CONSULTATION on plans to develop higher density housing and taller buildings in Oxford over the next 20 years has been launched.

The city’s local plan to tackle housing need and generate economic growth up until 2036 has been opened up to the public.

To deal with the housing crisis Oxford City Council said it was key to focus on higher density schemes near transport hubs and build taller developments in the city.

It is thought the changes – inspired by how European cities such as Barcelona are planned – could help deliver 10,000 new homes over the next 20 years, up from 7,500 under current rules.

The taller buildings could be focussed in the ‘district centres’ such as Summertown, Headington, Cowley, Blackbird Leys and Littlemore.

In these areas, denser buildings could have flats or apartments above shops, with community centres and transport hubs on the ground level.

Alex Hollingsworth, city council board member for planning, said: “We are exploring options for developing higher density schemes around transport hubs, such as the district centres and the railway station and taller buildings outside the view cones to accommodate the housing needs.

“Another key aim is to use the planning system to reduce air pollution, shift journeys to sustainable transport, and reduce the need for journeys by putting homes, job and facilities close to one another.”

‘View cone’ rules prohibit tall buildings which would block views of the city’s historic centre from certain locations.

The consultation will run until August 25. To take part visit oxford.gov.uk/localplan or a public library.