THE city’s main police station could be redeveloped rather than sold off, the Oxford Mail can reveal.

Anthony Stansfeld, the police and crime commissioner (PCC) for Thames Valley, said demolishing and rebuilding parts of St Aldates Police Station was one option on the table instead of selling it and moving the city’s officers.

The commissioner added that although the future of the iconic building – used as a backdrop in many Inspector Morse episodes – was ‘yet to be determined’, revamping the station would be ‘ideal’.

Mr Stansfeld said: “I’m clear that St Aldates in its current form is not really geared to modern policing.

“It’s a mass of very small offices. A lot of the area is not used.

“It needs to be changed. Ideally, I would hope to retain it.

“We could keep the facade and build a modern police station behind it – it’s one of the alternatives we are looking at.

“I’m very keen that we retain a site, a major police station, in central Oxford.

“Whether we do it at St Aldate’s or another one in Oxford is yet to be determined.” Plans for the future of the police station were first revealed by the Oxford Mail in February after the force launched a review into potentially selling the building due to it being ‘old, inefficient and expensive’ to run.

The St Aldates station was earmarked as an option to be disposed of or replaced, due to no longer having a custody suite.

The proposal was raised as the force assesses its estate assets in order to cope with further funding cuts of £22m until 2019/20.

The building, which serves as Oxford local policing area (LPA) headquarters, houses about 200 staff and officers and is believed to be worth more than £1million.

Mr Stansfeld said a redevelopment of the current building would ‘not be cheap’, but added even though plans were in the early stages, he hoped a decision on the building would happen in his time as PCC.

He previously assured the public the station would not be moved unless a ‘good alternative’ was found in the city centre.

Superintendent Joe Kidman said the force was ‘committed’ to retaining a ‘substantial’ policing presence based in the city

The Oxford LPA commander added a range of options were being considered and that St Aldates would require ‘significant capital investment to be retained in the long term’.

Oxford City Council’s lead for community safety, Tom Hayes, said he understood the force was not looking to move from St Aldates, but said it was up to police chiefs to decide what is best.

Previous refurb plans were scaled back to save cash and in January 2014 the custody cells were closed to save £2.5m, with anyone arrested now taken to Abingdon Police Station.

St Aldate’s was also the base for Oxford City Police before Thames Valley was formed in 1968.