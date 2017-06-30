WINE company bosses said their new shop could look forward to a prosperous future as they reflected on its historic origins.

The Oxford Wine Company yesterday opened a new store at 6 Turl Street, the home of bespoke shoemakers Duckers until earlier this year when managers Bob and Isobel Avery retired.

Ted Sandbach, owner of the business, which also runs a wine shop in Botley Road, said customers celebrated the opening with a glass of wine.

He added: “There was a shop in High Street run by The Oxford Wine Company from 1840 to 1914 and I revived the name in 1992.

“Duckers obviously had a fantastic history itself and some of the memorabilia that has been left to us - old pictures and bits of machinery - we will set up in the cellar where stock will be stored and we will create a tasting room for future events.”

The new shop will be open from 10am to 7pm from Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 4pm on Sunday.