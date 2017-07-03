LABOUR MP for Oxford East Anneliese Dodds joined the party’s frontbench today.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn announced 20 appointments to the frontbench including Ms Dodds, who is now shadow Treasury minister.

Ms Dodds, former MEP for the South East, said she was ‘really pleased’ by the appointment.

She added: “I’m looking forward to continuing my work to combat tax evasion and aggressive tax avoidance.

“Labour’s Treasury team meets every week and I will also represent the Shadow Cabinet in debates on Treasury issues.”