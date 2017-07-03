POLICE are appealing for information following a suspected arson in Weyland Road, Headington, at about 4am on Monday morning.

The fire started in a downstairs room of a house, which was unoccupied at the time. No-one was harmed.

Investigating officer detective constable James Macaro of Force CID based at Oxford, said: “We are in the early stages of this investigation but we suspect that this fire may have been started deliberately.

“We are asking for any witnesses to come forward.

“We are particularly keen to speak to a man pushing a bicycle and a woman, who knocked on doors in the neighbourhood to raise the alarm about the fire.

“We would ask these people to come forward as they might be important witnesses to this incident."