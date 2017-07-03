STAFF and students are celebrating the latest in a string of college successes.

Abingdon & Witney College can add another feather to its graduation cap after finding itself at the top of a Government table for vocational courses.

The achievement for its Level 3 courses – which offer an alternative to A-Levels – comes just as a new Government-backed body gave the college a silver award for excellence.

A report revealed Level 3 students at the college have the highest achievement rate of all 209 general further education colleges in England.

Principal Di Batchelor said: "[This] speaks volumes for the high quality of courses we offer and the ethos of success we have established here at the college.

"Our Level 3 courses are highly respected and highly varied, giving students a legitimate alternative to A-Levels in the way they are taught, supported to develop their skills, and progress towards a rewarding career."

The report published by the Education and Skills Funding Agency showed the college, which has campuses in Abingdon, Witney and Common Leys farm in West Oxfordshire, has a 93.2 per cent achievement rate for Level 3 courses.

Another triumph announced last week was the college's new silver status under an initiative called the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF).

The scheme was set up last year after being developed by the Department for Education, and invites higher education providers to put themselves forward for judgement.

Those that meet the requirements for teaching, learning environment, resources and student results are given ratings of bronze, silver or gold.

Lee-Ann Penaluna, head of higher education at the college, said she was 'delighted' about the rating.

She said: "It is a clear indicator that our higher education offering is of an excellent standard – from the quality of the teaching staff to the close-knit community of students who successfully study here."

She said it was an 'exciting time' for the college, which is set to open a £4m skills centre in January to promote STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects.

Earlier this year education watchdog Ofsted graded the college's apprenticeship programme 'outstanding', which is the highest achievable rating.