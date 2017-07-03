OXFORD actress Florence Pugh has been named among a long list of big names to star in the BBC TV film adaption of King Lear.

The 21-year-old former St Edward's School student will take on the role of King Lear's daughter alongside actress Emily Watson in the Shakespeare play.



Miss Pugh tweeted about her excitement ahead of taking on the role.

Avvittt.. I don't think I've ever been quite so excited. https://t.co/TO4wDy5N2f — Florence Pugh (@Florence_Pugh) June 30, 2017

Other top Hollywood names which will make up the cast in the Richard Eyre adaptation includes Sir Anthony Hopkins, Emma Thompson, Jim Broadbent and Andrew Scott.

Rehearsals are expected to start in September before filming goes ahead in October.