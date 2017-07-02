A TOWERING robot led a troupe of colourful crowds through Oxford’s most eclectic street.

Thousands of party-goers bopped along to the beat of drums as the much-loved Cowley Road Carnival returned for its 17th year.

More than 30 groups shimmied down the East Oxford street with a spectacular array of props in the annual parade.

Simon Tipping, who organised the procession, said: “It was fantastic, I’m really pleased. There was lots of colour and diversity. I’m really pleased with the work the school children put into the parade.

“Carnivals are about community, partying and having fun. Those kids might only do the carnival once, but hopefully they will remember it for the rest of their lives.”

Seasoned carnival organiser Mr Tipping, who wore a ‘lucky’ carnival hat that he made in Brazil, said the city had demonstrated ‘excellent community spirit’.

This year the carnival’s theme was technology and industry, which was demonstrated by a huge purple robot that led the procession from 12.30pm.

The 15ft robot, named Colossus, strode from The Plain roundabout to St Mary and St John Church while booming out chants and jokes to a sea of onlookers.

Dawn Parsonage, who was the voice of Colossus during the parade, said: “The crowds were massive and so up for it; they were so responsive. It was just such a happy atmosphere.”

The South Oxford resident, who is a member of comedy group Oxford Imps, said: “It did exactly what it was meant to do: bring Oxford together.”

Flamboyant outfits including gem-encrusted suits and feathered headdresses featured in the parade, which was made of up community groups, school pupils and performers from all of Oxford's ethnic communities.

Pupils from Garsington Primary School, led by Year 4 teachers Lucy Flannery and Ruth Perry, carried umbrellas strung with tin can ‘robots’.

Mrs Flannery said: “They were all so excited and worked so hard on the costumes. Their creativity is just amazing.”

Children from Chilworth House Upper School in Thame brightened the carnival with an electric blue bird, based on their school logo of a kite. Head-teacher Michelle Johnson described the day as ‘colourful, diverse and inclusive’.

The parade ended at about 2pm but fun continued with family activities, face painting, live music and a street party until 5pm. Both Manzil Way Gardens and the church grounds hosted workshops and more than 89 stall holders.

Restaurants and shops in Cowley Road spilled out onto the streets as customers soaked up the sun.

Cowley Road Carnival trustee Rebecca Baxter said: “It’s a fantastic event. It brings together amazing groups, celebrating the incredible range of different cultures we have in this special place.”